This new version of MSI Afterburner and RTSS are the best yet

MSI Afterburner 4.6.3 Beta and RTSS 7.3.0 Beta 6 includes Overlay Editor, lets you customize the look of the overlay, and more.

The latest version of MSI Afterburner and Riva Tuner Statistics Server might be the most exciting yet, with some big upgrades for those (like myself and many others use) for benchmarking, comparisons, and so much more.

The above video is by Alexey Nicolaychuk, who is the developer of MSI Afterburner and RTSS. He goes through and tests out all of the exciting new features in the OverlayEditor plugin, which can be completely customized to your liking.

You can now even add in sprite images, third-party sensor sources, and so much more. You can download MSI Afterburner 4.6.3 Beta and RTSS 7.3.0 Beta 6 here.

MSI Afterburner 4.6.3 Beta 1 Build 15777

Added experimental support for Intel 10th generation CPUs

Added native NVAPI based implementation of absolute GPU power monitoring for NVIDIA GPUs

Altered synchronization mutex name for AMD SNM registers access in AMD Ryzen temperature monitoring implementation

Fixed abnormally high PCIE bus usage value monitored on NVIDIA GPUs after display driver crash and recovery or on Optimus platforms when discrete GPU is sleeping

Added workaround for AMD driver bug causing short display flicker during applying new fan settings on some multi-monitor or single monitor high refresh rate display configurations

Now MSI Afterburner is forcibly disabling Zero RPM when applying new fixed fan speed in order to bypass AMD driver bug preventing fan control from working when Zero RPM mode is enabled on some systems. If Zero RPM is working properly on your system and you still want to keep it enabled when adjusting fan speed, you may disable forcible Zero RPM override with power oriented switch in application configuration file

Now MSI Afterburner is displaying the minimum allowed fan speed in software fan curve editor window on Overdrive 8 capable AMD GPUs. The latest AMD drivers will not allow you to set fan speed below this limit, that's by design of driver

AMD ADL components are loaded by absolute path now to prevent possible DLL hijacking

Tightened IO driver access policy, the driver can no longer be accessed by users with no administrative rights

RivaTuner Statistics Server has been upgraded to v7.3.0. This version introduces plugins architecture and brand new visual overlay editor plugin, we strongly recommend you to try it if you're advanced user and want to customize your OSD beyond the possibilities of MSI Afterburner's internal OSD layout editor

RivaTuner Statistics Server Version 7.3.0 build 21871

Multiple mapping and wildcards support for HwInfo and AIDA data sources. Now the same ovelay plugin data source can be mapped to multiple differently named AIDA/HwInfo sensors (e.g. package temperature on Intel CPUs or Tctl/Tdie on AMD Ryzen CPUs). Sample overlay layout is demonstrating this feature usage on importing HwInfo and AIDA CPU temperature and power sensors.

Various internal fixes in hypertext parsing implementation.

Added new open source DesktopOverlayHost tool to SDK. DesktopOverlayHost is a simple blank borderless 3D window with adjustable size, position, transparency and chroma keying support. You can use it as a platform for displaying any 3D API hook based overlay right on top of your Windows desktop. Implementation is overlay vendor agnostic, so you can use it with RivaTuner Statistics Server, as well as with other third party overlays like EVGA Precision X1 and so on

Added ShowForegroundStat profile switch, which is allowing any 3D application to display foreground 3D process framerate and frametime statistics instead of application's own ones. This switch is used by new DesktopOverlayHost tool profile to let it to display foreground 3D process statistics on desktop

