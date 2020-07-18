NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Just Cause is being turned into a movie, probably just cos they can

John Wick trilogy writer Derek Kolstad will be writing the Just Cause movie, with Stuber director Michael Dowse directing.

| Jul 18, 2020 at 10:19 pm CDT

Just Cause is a pretty big game on its own, so it should come as no surprise the open-world insanity-driven game is being turned into a movie.

Just Cause is being turned into a movie, probably just cos they can 03 | TweakTown.com

Deadline is reporting that Just Cause is being adapted into a movie, directed by Michael Dowse, who was behind the camera for Stuber and Coffee & Kareem. The film is being co-produced between Constatin Film and Prime Universal.

Derek Kosland is writing the script, with his previous work being the super-successful and Keanu Reeves led John Wick trilogy. As for the movie itself, it will follow the events of the Just Cause game where we will see Rico Rodrigeuz in a "race-against-time mission to stop the mercenary group The Black Hand".

Deadline continues: "The series draws its name from the real-life U.S. invasion of Panama, code-named "Operation Just Cause." Rodriguez (aka "The Scorpion") has become one of the few Latino iconic video game characters. He has a signature "agent of chaos" approach to taking down the bad guys. There will be a female co-lead giving Just Cause a Romancing the Stone vibe. The video game series has shipped over 35 million units worldwide".

Buy at Amazon

Just Cause 4 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$15.19
$14.07$19.93$14.90
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/18/2020 at 10:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:deadline.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Go to top of the page
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.