Dr. Fauci's new coronavirus warning is the scariest one so far

The world is pretty freaked out over coronavirus as it is, but now Dr. Anthony Fauci has come out and said that coronavirus could beat the Spanish Flu -- yeah, the pandemic that killed tens of millions in the early 1900s.

Dr. Fauci said: "If you look at the magnitude of the 1918 pandemic where anywhere from 50 to 75 to 100 million people globally died, that was the mother of all pandemics and truly historic. I hope we don't even approach that with [COVID-19] but it does have the makings of, the possibility of approaching that in seriousness. This is a pandemic of historic proportions. I think we can't deny that fact. It's something I think that when history looks back on it, it will be comparable to what we saw in 1918".

He added: "That was influenza, this is coronavirus, that essentially thrust itself onto the human population. It had two characteristics that are the thing that make it, as I say, 'the perfect storm.' And that is a virus that jumps species, but that almost immediately has an extraordinarily, capable and efficient way of spreading from human to human. Simultaneously with having a considerable degree of morbidity and mortality".

Dr. Fauci sounds like a 2012 movie on steroids right there, but with the coronavirus continuing to wreck havoc in the United States (and the world) in more ways than one, there's some seriousness you have to take with it, too.