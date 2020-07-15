Corsair's new MM150 ultra-thin gaming mouse pad is just 0.5mm thick

Corsair's new MM150 gaming mouse pad is for gamers that want something ultra-thin, with it measuring in at just 0.5mm thick.

| Jul 15, 2020 at 9:40 pm CDT

Corsair wants you getting closer to the action with its new MM150 Ultra-Thin Gaming Mouse Pad, something that is just 0.5mm thick.

View 5 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
Corsair's new MM150 ultra-thin gaming mouse pad is just 0.5mm thick 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new MM150 Ultra-Thin gaming mouse pad is built for gamers who don't want the thicker mouse pad feel, where it is virtually level with your desk. As for the size, Corsair offers the MM150 in 350mm x 260mm with a tear-resistant polycarbonate surface.

Corsair's new MM150 ultra-thin gaming mouse pad is just 0.5mm thick 02 | TweakTown.comCorsair's new MM150 ultra-thin gaming mouse pad is just 0.5mm thick 03 | TweakTown.com

It's not a gigantic mouse pad, but it is going to suit gamers who want something super-thin -- and super-cheap, with Corsair selling the new MM150 Ultra-Thin Gaming Mouse Pad for $15.

Corsair's new MM150 ultra-thin gaming mouse pad is just 0.5mm thick 04 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Corsair M65 RGB Elite - Wired FPS and MOBA Gaming Mouse (CH-9309011-NA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$58.77
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/15/2020 at 7:05 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Go to top of the page
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.