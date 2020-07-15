Corsair's new MM150 ultra-thin gaming mouse pad is just 0.5mm thick

Corsair's new MM150 gaming mouse pad is for gamers that want something ultra-thin, with it measuring in at just 0.5mm thick.

The new MM150 Ultra-Thin gaming mouse pad is built for gamers who don't want the thicker mouse pad feel, where it is virtually level with your desk. As for the size, Corsair offers the MM150 in 350mm x 260mm with a tear-resistant polycarbonate surface.

It's not a gigantic mouse pad, but it is going to suit gamers who want something super-thin -- and super-cheap, with Corsair selling the new MM150 Ultra-Thin Gaming Mouse Pad for $15.