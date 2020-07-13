Death Stranding with NVIDIA DLSS 2.0: GeForce RTX 2060 runs 4K 60FPS

Hideo Kojima will be releasing his masterpiece Death Stranding on the PC in the next 24 hours, with some magical NVIDIA technology helping out GeForce RTX graphics card owners.

In an interview with Digital Foundry leading up to the PC release of Death Stranding, Kojima Productions' Technical Director Akio Sakamoto explained a bunch of the going-ons under the hood of the PC version of Death Stranding. But it was the talk from Digital Foundry on DLSS 2.0 that caught my eye.

Digital Foundry has chipped a little into the larger pie that is Death Stranding on the PC so far, writing: "Resolution has by far the biggest impact on performance, and at least there are some innovative options here. AMD's contrast adaptive shading renders at 75 per cent of the native resolution in both vertical and horizontal axes, then sharpens the image based on contrast at minimal cost".

They continue, adding: "The results are broadly OK, but are totally eclipsed by NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 support. Performance and quality options are available, using AI upscaling from 50 per cent to 67 per cent respectively, again on both axes. This allows an overclocked RTX 2060 to hit 4K60 in performance mode (!) while the quality preset delivers better-than-native image quality. NVIDIA's so impressed with the results, it's bundling Death Stranding with RTX GPUs".

Here's what you need to run Death Stranding on the PC -- with the requirements quite tame, but then it also includes support for DLSS 2.0 which will see some gorgeous graphics on the PC without needing a TITAN RTX to run it. You can read more on that here.

Death Stranding PC Requirements

Minimum (720p 30FPS)

OS : Windows 10

CPU : Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM : 8GB

GPU : GeForce GTX 1050 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB

API : DirectX 12

HDD : 80GB

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Recommended (1080p 30FPS)

OS : Windows 10

CPU : Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM : 8GB

GPU : GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB or Radeon RX 570 4GB

API : DirectX 12

HDD : 80GB

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Recommended (1080p 60FPS)