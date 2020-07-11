Assassin's Creed Valhalla release date leaked, coming November 17

Ubisoft's Italian Instagram account accidentally leaks the new Viking-themed AC's release date.

| Jul 11, 2020 at 7:11 pm CDT

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will release on November 17, 2020, Ubisoft's Italian Instagram account accidentally revealed.

The Ubisoft leaks just won't stop coming. First Sony accidentally announced Far Cry 6 starring Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito, and now an Instagram post confirms the launch date for the new Viking-themed Assassin's Creed. The now-deleted post says Assassin's Creed Valhalla releases in mid-November, just two days before Cyberpunk 2077's launch.

We're not 100% sure if this is the final launch date or not because Ubisoft has yet to confirm anything. They're saving the announcement for tomorrow's Ubisoft Forward livestream. Here's another interesting parallel--Valhalla is said to launch alongside the Xbox Series X, so Microsoft's next-gen console could also release on November 17.

Read Also: Assassin's Creed Valhalla is basically Ubisoft's own Witcher 3

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is said to be the most ambitious game in the series to date. It takes place in 873 AD shortly after Alfred the Great was named king in Wessex, and chronicles the Dane expansion to Anglo-Saxon England, which is spread across numerous kingdoms. The game will feature four main cities across numerous kingdoms including Winchester (Wessex), London (Wessex), York (Northumbria) and Jorvik (Norway).

Gamers will be able to lay siege to Anglo Saxon kingdoms and towns, as well as forge strategic alliances against the tumultuous Dark Age wars.

Be sure to check here for everything you need to know about Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

