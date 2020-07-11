Carrion unleashes Cronenberg horror July 23 on Switch, PC, Xbox One

Phobia Games releases its disgusting Cronenberg monstrosity onto gamers in late July.

| Jul 11, 2020 at 3:17 pm CDT

Carrion, the bloody and super-weird indie where you play as a writhing mass of disgusting otherworldly tentacles and gobble up humans, releases on July 23 on Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.

Today's Devolver Direct was filled with mayhem, hilarity, and weird indies. Games like Carrion really caught my eye. It's the type of experience that'd make horror mavens like David Cronenberg and John Carpenter proud. The basic premise is you control a horrifying alien monstrosity and find creative ways to negotiate platformer-style levels and chew on people in the process.

You can use your blood-soaked tentacles to slide through narrow passageways and even take control over NPCs to do your bidding (you can also control mechs, which is pretty awesome). It looks like an interesting puzzle type of game with a strong emphasis on gore and sci-horror. I daresay there's nothing like it on the market today.

Carrior currently has a free demo on Steam so be sure to try it out if you're interested: https://store.steampowered.com/app/953490/CARRION/

Carrion releases July 23 on Switch, PC, and Xbox One. Check below for a quick bite-sized description:

CARRION is a reverse horror game in which you assume the role of an amorphous creature of unknown origin. Stalk and consume those that imprisoned you to spread fear and panic throughout the facility. Grow and evolve as you tear down this prison and acquire more and more devastating abilities on the path to retribution.

