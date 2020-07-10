AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX: 64C/128T, 128 PCIe lanes, and more

AMD is about to unleash what will be known as the most powerful desktop x86 processor ever, with the new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3000 series.

Some new leaks tease that AMD's super-beefed Ryzen Threadripper PRO series will have support for up to 64 cores and 128 threads at up to 4.2GHz, 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes (!!!), a 280W TDP, and 8-channel DDR4 support that is good for up to 2TB of RAM.

That's for the flagship AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX, but there's also the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX, 3955WX, and 3945WX. We're looking at 32 cores and 64 threads on the 3975WX, 16 cores and 32 threads for the 3955WX and then 12 cores and 14 threads for the 3945WX.

Each of these new Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors will have varying amounts base and boost CPU clocks and cache, but they'll all rock a huge 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes for mass amounts of GPUs and super-fast NVMe SSDs. We also have 280W TDPs across the board, and a big surprise: 8-channel DDR4 support.

8-channel DDR4 is a big deal as it unlocks the use of up to 2TB of RAM, which is a big deal for those who need a sh*t load of RAM... 2TB is an utterly insane amount of RAM. Mix that with a bunch of Sabrent Rocket Q 8TB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSDs... well, if you built it... uh, can I come over and check it out?

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX : 64C/128T (up to 4.2GHz), 288MB cache, 280W TDP

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX : 32/64T (up to 4.2GHz), 144MB cache, 280W TDP

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX : 16/32T (up to 4.3GHz), 72MB cache, 280W TDP

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3945WX: 12C/24T (up to 4.3GHz), 70MB cache, 280W TDP

We're expecting AMD to unleash the new Ryzen Threadripper PRO series CPUs on July 14.