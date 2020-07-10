Here's how much wearing a face mask reduces your coronavirus risk

Wearing a face mask reduces the chances of you contracting coronavirus, but by how much?

By now, wearing a face mask has just become apart of the daily routine in the United States, but by how much does wearing a face mask reduce your coronavirus risk.

It's been proven by numerous medical professionals that face mask significantly reduce the number of viral particles a person interacts with. At the same time, wearing a face mask also protects other people from the person who is wearing the mask, as they could unknowingly be an asymptomatic carrier. This simple principle has been adopted by millions across the nation, but how effective are face masks at reducing a person's risk for contracting coronavirus.

According to UC Davis Children's Hospital chief of pediatric infectious diseases, Dean Blumberg who recently spoke to Fox News, wearing a face mask can reduce the chances of a person contracting coronavirus by about 65%. Here's what he said, "We've learned more due to research and additional scientific evidence, and now we know [that] not only wearing a mask prevents the person wearing the mask to transmit to others, but wearing the mask protects the person who's wearing it. So the wearer of the mask, even the standard rectangular surgical masks ... will decrease the risk of infection by the person wearing the mask by about 65%."

Blumberg also went on to recommend that "everyone should wear a mask", and that for people who don't believe that face masks work "are ignoring scientific evidence". Blumberg concluded by said, "It's not a belief system. It's like saying, 'I don't believe in gravity.'"

"We don't know who might spread it. We do know social distancing reduces the risk of transmitting the virus by 90% and wearing masks decreases the risk by 65%."

For more information on this topic, check out this link here.