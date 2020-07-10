Dr. Fauci emotionally apologizes for this year-old comment being true

Dr. Fauci has come out and publicly apologized for a statement he gave a year ago that unfortunately ended up being correct.

Back in June of 2019, Dr. Fauci had an interview with Steve Clemons, The Hill's editor at large at the time, and during the interview, the infectious disease expert was asked his biggest fear. Fauci responded by saying the following statement, "As an infectious-disease public-health person - I mean, there are a lot of other things in society that I worry about, but you don't want my opinion of that; let's talk about infectious diseases - is a respiratory-borne illness, that spreads rapidly, that's new - mainly there's no background immunity in the population. And that almost always turns out to be a brand-new pandemic influenza."

That statement, unfortunately, was more than precise, besides the influenza part. Now, Fauci has said to The Hill recently that he feels bad about how correct he was by what he said a whole year ago, and that he wants to express his apologies. Here's what Fauci said, "I'm so sorry that I was so prescient when we had our last interview, Steve. I really am very sorry about that. When we had our conversation last year, I said this is what I would be most worried about. I'm so sorry that it occurred, and occurred so quickly after that interview."

Even though Fauci wanted to express his apologies, he went on to mention the future and how the human race as a collective will learn from times such as these. "There'll be many lessons learned, we've got to for the future, make sure that we don't lose this corporate memory of what we're going through because we need, obviously, to be better prepared."

Fauci then went onto say how we can better prepare for another coronavirus-level outbreak, and one of the ways to prepare incorrectly is to frighten society by saying, 'At any given moment, something is going to come in and destroy society'. The infectious disease expert says that if those messages are spread, people will become accustomed to the fear. A more effective way of preparing for some of this caliber again is "to preemptively put in place the scientific and public-health capabilities to respond. Don't try to guess what the next outbreak is because you're almost always gonna guess wrong. Try to put a fundamental system in place of surveillance."

Important Coronavirus Information:

Everyone may not get the second coronavirus stimulus check, here's why

New virus carried by pigs found, and it has global pandemic potential

Here's Dr. Fauci's new grim update for the coronavirus in the US

Here's exactly what is needed for a coronavirus vaccine to be approved

These are 8 ways masks won't protect you and others from coronavirus

WHO dropped this utterly grave warning to the public about coronavirus

Coronavirus causes infected human cells to grow something really gross

Dr. Fauci has pleaded that everyone doesn't do this one activity

House approves extension of coronavirus small business loan deadline

Bill Gates partly lays blame of coronavirus spread at Facebook's feet

There might not be a second coronavirus stimulus check, and here's why

Here's how much you may get with the second coronavirus stimulus check

Scientists confirm a new and more infectious strain of coronavirus

This is when the second coronavirus stimulus package will be ready

This interactive coronavirus map shows the riskiest travel locations

Here's another 5 dangerous toxic coronavirus hand sanitizers to avoid

Coronavirus is causing these neurological symptoms in children

You won't believe how far coronavirus can spread by just breathing

Coronavirus may cause these diseases to jump from animals to humans

This is Dr. Fauci's new grisly update for the coronavirus in the US

Dr. Fauci gives important update on coronavirus vaccine development