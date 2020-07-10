WHO chief gives an emotional speech about coronavirus and global unity
The World Health Organization has dropped a passionate speech about coronavirus and global unity.
The coronavirus is still slowly taking over the world, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that humanity is failing because of a lack of global unity and leadership.
This past Thursday, the World Health Organization spoke out about the current coronavirus situation the world is facing. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus dropped an emotional and passionate speech that talked about how the world's lack of solidarity, and not the coronavirus itself, the is the biggest threat humanity is facing. Here's what he said, "How is it difficult for humans to unite and fight a common enemy that is killing people indiscriminately? Are we unable to distinguish or identify the common enemy?"
The statements from the chief of the WHO come only days after President Trump announced the formal withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization. Back in April, Tedros said, "Please don't politicize this virus", which was after Trump threatened to stop funding to the WHO. Those threats were not in vain, and the formal withdrawal of the United States from the WHO has already begun. At the moment, COVID-19 has killed more than 550,000 people across the planet, and the global case mark has reached above 12 million.
Important Coronavirus Information:
Everyone may not get the second coronavirus stimulus check, here's why
New virus carried by pigs found, and it has global pandemic potential
Here's Dr. Fauci's new grim update for the coronavirus in the US
Here's exactly what is needed for a coronavirus vaccine to be approved
These are 8 ways masks won't protect you and others from coronavirus
WHO dropped this utterly grave warning to the public about coronavirus
Coronavirus causes infected human cells to grow something really gross
Dr. Fauci has pleaded that everyone doesn't do this one activity
House approves extension of coronavirus small business loan deadline
Bill Gates partly lays blame of coronavirus spread at Facebook's feet
There might not be a second coronavirus stimulus check, and here's why
Here's how much you may get with the second coronavirus stimulus check
Scientists confirm a new and more infectious strain of coronavirus
This is when the second coronavirus stimulus package will be ready
This interactive coronavirus map shows the riskiest travel locations
Here's another 5 dangerous toxic coronavirus hand sanitizers to avoid
Coronavirus is causing these neurological symptoms in children
You won't believe how far coronavirus can spread by just breathing
Coronavirus may cause these diseases to jump from animals to humans
This is Dr. Fauci's new grisly update for the coronavirus in the US
Dr. Fauci gives important update on coronavirus vaccine development