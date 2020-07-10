WHO chief gives an emotional speech about coronavirus and global unity

The coronavirus is still slowly taking over the world, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that humanity is failing because of a lack of global unity and leadership.

This past Thursday, the World Health Organization spoke out about the current coronavirus situation the world is facing. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus dropped an emotional and passionate speech that talked about how the world's lack of solidarity, and not the coronavirus itself, the is the biggest threat humanity is facing. Here's what he said, "How is it difficult for humans to unite and fight a common enemy that is killing people indiscriminately? Are we unable to distinguish or identify the common enemy?"

The statements from the chief of the WHO come only days after President Trump announced the formal withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization. Back in April, Tedros said, "Please don't politicize this virus", which was after Trump threatened to stop funding to the WHO. Those threats were not in vain, and the formal withdrawal of the United States from the WHO has already begun. At the moment, COVID-19 has killed more than 550,000 people across the planet, and the global case mark has reached above 12 million.

