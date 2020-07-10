Pelosi comments on the coming second coronavirus stimulus package

As we move closer to the end of July, we are starting to hear lawmakers talk about the confirmed second coronavirus stimulus package.

Now, U.S House and Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has given a statement in regards to the second coronavirus stimulus package, and her thoughts surrounding it. According to Pelosi, she is "very confident" that Democrats and Republicans in Congress will be able to come to terms on a new strong coronavirus relief legislation after the July recess.

This is Pelosi's statement, "We feel very confident that we'll have a strong bill. $1 trillion doesn't do it for us. But we can negotiate from there." Pelosi went onto explains that the $1 trillion will be for the state and local, but another $1 trillion is needed for unemployment insurance and direct payments. House and Senate lawmakers have left Washington just before July 4th, and are expected to return on July 20th. If you are interested in finding out more about the second stimulus package, check out this link here.

