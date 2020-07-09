WHO drops a ghastly warning about future global coronavirus deaths

Throughout the month of June, coronavirus cases began to take a swing for the worst, and now the World Health Organization (WHO) has given a statement about what the world can expect when it comes to deaths.

This past Tuesday, WHO officials gave an updated statement about the current situation the world is facing with the coronavirus. According to Dr. Mike Ryan, the executive director of the WHO's emergencies program, since the world saw an uptick in coronavirus cases over the course of June, "I don't think it should be a surprise if the deaths start to rise again. It will be very unfortunate, but it may happen." Ryan attributes this statement to the climb of coronavirus cases we have only really seen in the last five to six weeks.

Ryan went onto point out the current situation in specific locations around the world. Latin America "doesn't look good", and the WHO is "concerned" about North America - excluding Canada. The WHO official also says that the numbers we are seeing today aren't just because of increased testing, "If you imagine that somewhere in April and May we were dealing with 100,000 cases a day, today we're dealing with 200,000 cases a day, and that is not purely a result of testing." However, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that while global deaths seem to be plateauing, it doesn't mean "it's been a success".

Tedros said, "The leveling of the number of deaths globally is because of some countries [have contained the virus], but in many countries it's on the rise."

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the WHO's emerging diseases and zoonosis unit also commented, and said, "It will take us some time to really understand mortality but, having said that, there are many things we can do now to prevent infections and by preventing infections we are ultimately preventing the opportunity for someone to advance to serious disease and death."

