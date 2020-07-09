Here's when the second coronavirus stimulus package will be ready

Some new information has surfaced in regards to the second coronavirus stimulus package, and when we should expect it to pass.

According to Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, who told Bloomberg Radio this past Tuesday, the second coronavirus stimulus package will be around $1 trillion, and will be targeting those businesses and people who are still feeling the wrath of the coronavirus. Short says, "I think we want to make sure that people that are still unemployed or hurting are protected, but at the same time we want to take into consideration the fact the economy is bouncing back and want to try to contain the amount of spending".

Short also says that it's expected the $1 trillion stimulus package will be passed by August 3rd. As for another round of stimulus checks, Trump has openly supported rolling out another round of payments, but according to Larry Kudlow, who is Trump's top economic advisor, the second round of stimulus checks will be more targeted to people who are "most in need". Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky also touched on this subject, saying that the second round of stimulus payments will be for the people who have been "hit the hardest" by coronavirus, more on that can be found here.

