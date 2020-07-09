US coronavirus cases have reached a new single-day record

If you have been following the news, you know that the United States is currently being hit hard by the coronavirus.

Rampant testing across the nation has revealed surges of new coronavirus cases, and this past Wednesday, it was reported that the country confirmed the largest increase in new coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic. According to Reuters tally, and later confirmed by the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker (found here), the United States confirmed a record-breaking 60,000 new infections across the nation.

On top of the new infections, it has also been confirmed that the US deaths from the coronavirus have increased by 900 for the second day in a row now, which is the highest levels seen since early June. Tennessee, West Virginia, and Utah have all had record daily increases in new cases, and infections are rising in 42 out of 50 states. Globally, coronavirus cases are sitting at 12 million, with 549,508 deaths.

Important Coronavirus Information:

Everyone may not get the second coronavirus stimulus check, here's why

New virus carried by pigs found, and it has global pandemic potential

Here's Dr. Fauci's new grim update for the coronavirus in the US

Here's exactly what is needed for a coronavirus vaccine to be approved

These are 8 ways masks won't protect you and others from coronavirus

WHO dropped this utterly grave warning to the public about coronavirus

Coronavirus causes infected human cells to grow something really gross

Dr. Fauci has pleaded that everyone doesn't do this one activity

House approves extension of coronavirus small business loan deadline

Bill Gates partly lays blame of coronavirus spread at Facebook's feet

There might not be a second coronavirus stimulus check, and here's why

Here's how much you may get with the second coronavirus stimulus check

Scientists confirm a new and more infectious strain of coronavirus

This is when the second coronavirus stimulus package will be ready

This interactive coronavirus map shows the riskiest travel locations

Here's another 5 dangerous toxic coronavirus hand sanitizers to avoid

Coronavirus is causing these neurological symptoms in children

You won't believe how far coronavirus can spread by just breathing

Coronavirus may cause these diseases to jump from animals to humans

This is Dr. Fauci's new grisly update for the coronavirus in the US

Dr. Fauci gives important update on coronavirus vaccine development