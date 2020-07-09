This one overlooked factor may be what's spreading coronavirus

Scientists are continually looking for answers for how the coronavirus has spread so quickly among communities, and now a study has come out that may have answered that question.

A report has come out on WedMD that aims at answering that question above, and according to the researchers, the answer could be as simple as an overlooked factor. That factor is air conditioning, and researchers believe that air conditioning, in conjunction with people being more indoors, may have contributed to the spread of the virus. So, why air conditioners? Well, when outdoor temperatures are extreme, HVAC systems adjust the mix of fresh air they pull in to save energy.

This means that when it's hotter outside, the air conditioner recycles the air inside. As you probably know by now, COVID-19 spreads mostly by microdroplets that are present in the air, hence why everyone has been recommended to adopt face masks. So, if an air conditioner is constantly recycling the air in a room, one person who has the virus could spread the viral droplets to numerous other people without them even knowing. Essentially, the air conditioner could be silently poisoning the air space people are working/living in.

Nardell says, "You're breathing a higher percentage of the same air that other people are exhaling."

If you are interested in a more in-depth dive into how air conditioners may have, or still are contributing to the spread of COVID-19, check out this link here.

