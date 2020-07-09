Trump rally blamed for dramatic surge in coronavirus cases
A health official has said that Trump's rally has contributed to the surge in coronavirus cases.
Back in late June, President Trump held his first rally since the coronavirus outbreak, and now a health official is saying that the rally contributed to the recent surge of coronavirus cases.
The rally featured around 6,200 people, and those people gathered inside the 19,000-seat BOK Center arena. Trump campaign spokesperson, Tim Murtaugh said officials at the campaign went to great lengths to ensure the safety of the attendees by testing all that entered. Murtaugh also said that all attendees had their temperature checked at the door and that everyone was provided a mask upon entry.
Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said this Wednesday, despite the health precautions, the rally "likely contributed" to the dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases in Tulsa we are seeing now. AP reports that Tulsa County confirmed 261 new coronavirus cases on Monday, which was a one-day record high. On Tuesday, another 206 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, and for comparison a week before the Trump rally, there were 76 cases confirmed on Monday, and 96 confirmed on Tuesday.
