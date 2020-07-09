100-year-old vaccine could lower death rate in coronavirus cases

Scientists may have answered the question as to why developing countries are showing lower death rates to coronavirus than expected.

The findings have been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences by Assistant Professor Luis Escobar of the College of Natural Resources and Environment. Escobar and two of his colleagues have suggested that the lower mortality rate may be a cause of BCG vaccinations (tuberculosis vaccine). "In our initial research, we found that countries with high rates of BCG vaccinations had lower rates of mortality" said Escobar.

The researchers examined mortality data of the coronavirus from multiple countries around the world, and after adjusting the model for income, access to education, health services, population size, and density they found a correlation between countries that have higher rates of BCG vaccinations and a lower peak COVID-19 mortality rate. Escobar says, "The purpose of using the BCG vaccine to protect from severe COVID-19 would be to stimulate a broad, innate, rapid-response immunity."

On top of this finding, Escobar notes that BCG vaccinations have been known to provide additional protection against other respiratory illnesses. If you are interested in reading any more on this study, you can check this link here.

Important Coronavirus Information:

Everyone may not get the second coronavirus stimulus check, here's why

New virus carried by pigs found, and it has global pandemic potential

Here's Dr. Fauci's new grim update for the coronavirus in the US

Here's exactly what is needed for a coronavirus vaccine to be approved

These are 8 ways masks won't protect you and others from coronavirus

WHO dropped this utterly grave warning to the public about coronavirus

Coronavirus causes infected human cells to grow something really gross

Dr. Fauci has pleaded that everyone doesn't do this one activity

House approves extension of coronavirus small business loan deadline

Bill Gates partly lays blame of coronavirus spread at Facebook's feet

There might not be a second coronavirus stimulus check, and here's why

Here's how much you may get with the second coronavirus stimulus check

Scientists confirm a new and more infectious strain of coronavirus

This is when the second coronavirus stimulus package will be ready

This interactive coronavirus map shows the riskiest travel locations

Here's another 5 dangerous toxic coronavirus hand sanitizers to avoid

Coronavirus is causing these neurological symptoms in children

You won't believe how far coronavirus can spread by just breathing

Coronavirus may cause these diseases to jump from animals to humans

This is Dr. Fauci's new grisly update for the coronavirus in the US

Dr. Fauci gives important update on coronavirus vaccine development