Here's a list of all the disinfectants that can kill coronavirus
If you want to know what disinfectants can kill coronavirus to make your home safe, here's a list.
It's important that people make an effort to keep their home clean and safe from coronavirus, and one of the best ways to do that is to disinfect surfaces. But which disinfectants can kill the coronavirus?
The EPA has released an extensive list of 431 disinfectants that are capable of killing SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes the COVID-19 infection. Many disinfectants can kill viruses, but testing had to be carried out to ensure that these listed disinfectants have what it takes to eradicate the pathogen from a surface successfully. On the EPA website, it's stated that if you are wondering if the disinfectant you already own can kill SARS-CoV-2, you can simply enter the EPA registration number into the search bar below to find out.
If you are currently living in a place that has been hit hard by the coronavirus, it's recommended that you check what you are using to disinfect surfaces, as the right disinfectant could be the difference between contracting the virus, and not. It should also be noted that these disinfectants are for surfaces only, and should not be used on humans. If you are interested in checking out the list for yourself, visit this direct link to the EPA website here.
