Scientists are worried coronavirus may cause this new pandemic

As scientists and researchers from around the world begin to understand the coronavirus more, information in regards to how the virus affects people is ever-changing.

According to a recent study by scientists from the University College London (UCL), the coronavirus outbreak may cause another pandemic to happen, but this one would be linked to coronavirus-related brain damage. The researchers have warned that evidence is building on how the coronavirus affects the brain, and some of the neurological issues mentioned are inflammation, psychosis, and other potentially fatal problems.

The study looked at 43 COVID-19 patients that were showing signs of brain damage after they became infected. The researchers looked at each of the patients and observed strokes, inflammation, hemorrhaging, and other various central disorders. The researchers said, "SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with a wide spectrum of neurological syndromes affecting the whole neuraxis." The researchers believe that a concern is warranted for the 10 million people who will eventually recover from the coronavirus and could unknowingly have some sort of cognitive deficit.

If there is a wide-spread cognitive deficit, the result could mean millions of people having their ability to work affected. On top of that, millions of people would have leisure activities affected, and their general way living.

Michael Zandi, from UCL's Institute of Neurology, co-leader of the study said, "Whether we will see an epidemic on a large scale of brain damage linked to the pandemic - perhaps similar to the encephalitis lethargica outbreak in the 1920s and 1930s after the 1918 influenza pandemic - remains to be seen."

Adrian Owen, a neuroscientist at Western University, told Reuters "My worry is that we have millions of people with COVID-19 now. And if in a year's time we have 10 million recovered people, and those people have cognitive deficits ... then that's going to affect their ability to work and their ability to go about activities of daily living."

