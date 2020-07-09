Trump gives important update on second coronavirus stimulus checks

We have been hearing about a second coronavirus stimulus check for quite some time now, and it wasn't too long ago that President Trump offhandedly confirmed that one was in the works.

Now, we can be sure that a second coronavirus stimulus check is in the works as the President has talked about it in a recent interview with Jessi Turnure. The President responded confidently to the question asked by Turnure, which was "can Americans expect more stimulus checks from you?". Trump said, "The answer is yes, we are working on it right now with Congress." Trump then went onto say that the American economy is "going up" right now at rapids levels and mentioned that job numbers are impressive.

Trump concluded his statement by saying that Congress, himself, and other lawmakers are all working on another stimulus package and that it will "take place I think very soon". So, there you have it, a second coronavirus stimulus package is definitely on its way, and as we have previously speculated, an announcement will happen sometime soon, which coincides with the closure of the CARES Act, as well as Congresses recess finishing up. Before the end of July, you can expect an announcement for the second coronavirus stimulus check, and if you would like to find out more about what it may entail, check out this link here.

Important Coronavirus Information:

