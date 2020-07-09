Trump gives important update on second coronavirus stimulus checks
Trump has reconfirmed that there's a second coronavirus stimulus check currently in the works.
We have been hearing about a second coronavirus stimulus check for quite some time now, and it wasn't too long ago that President Trump offhandedly confirmed that one was in the works.
Now, we can be sure that a second coronavirus stimulus check is in the works as the President has talked about it in a recent interview with Jessi Turnure. The President responded confidently to the question asked by Turnure, which was "can Americans expect more stimulus checks from you?". Trump said, "The answer is yes, we are working on it right now with Congress." Trump then went onto say that the American economy is "going up" right now at rapids levels and mentioned that job numbers are impressive.
Trump concluded his statement by saying that Congress, himself, and other lawmakers are all working on another stimulus package and that it will "take place I think very soon". So, there you have it, a second coronavirus stimulus package is definitely on its way, and as we have previously speculated, an announcement will happen sometime soon, which coincides with the closure of the CARES Act, as well as Congresses recess finishing up. Before the end of July, you can expect an announcement for the second coronavirus stimulus check, and if you would like to find out more about what it may entail, check out this link here.
Important Coronavirus Information:
Everyone may not get the second coronavirus stimulus check, here's why
New virus carried by pigs found, and it has global pandemic potential
Here's Dr. Fauci's new grim update for the coronavirus in the US
Here's exactly what is needed for a coronavirus vaccine to be approved
These are 8 ways masks won't protect you and others from coronavirus
WHO dropped this utterly grave warning to the public about coronavirus
Coronavirus causes infected human cells to grow something really gross
Dr. Fauci has pleaded that everyone doesn't do this one activity
House approves extension of coronavirus small business loan deadline
Bill Gates partly lays blame of coronavirus spread at Facebook's feet
There might not be a second coronavirus stimulus check, and here's why
Here's how much you may get with the second coronavirus stimulus check
Scientists confirm a new and more infectious strain of coronavirus
This is when the second coronavirus stimulus package will be ready
This interactive coronavirus map shows the riskiest travel locations
Here's another 5 dangerous toxic coronavirus hand sanitizers to avoid
Coronavirus is causing these neurological symptoms in children
You won't believe how far coronavirus can spread by just breathing
Coronavirus may cause these diseases to jump from animals to humans
This is Dr. Fauci's new grisly update for the coronavirus in the US
Dr. Fauci gives important update on coronavirus vaccine development
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: WHO drops a ghastly warning about future global coronavirus deaths
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Scientists are worried coronavirus may cause this new pandemic