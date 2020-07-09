Rocket League: 75 million players, 5 billion matches played in 5 years

Rocket League is a gigantic game still, a huge 5 years on -- with developer Psyonix celebrating the 5-year milestone with some big milestones of its own.

In the last 5 years the game has racked up a huge 75 million players who have played Rocket League since its debut in 2015, with 5 million matches taking place and 29 billion goals across those years. Not just that, but the developer adds that 479 million Premium Tiers have been unlocked on the Rocket Pass.

Psyonix says that the most popular rocket pass item/car is the Ronin GXT, while the most popular limited time mode is Heatseeker.