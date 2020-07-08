US to hit 3 million coronavirus cases as global cases top 13 million

The world has been living with the coronavirus for quite some time now, and cases are still piling up across multiple different countries.

At the time of writing this, the Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker is indicating that the global confirmed cases of coronavirus will soon tick over to 13 million. Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker has been widely used by many prominent medical sources, and numerous media outlets to follow the spread of coronavirus. So if you are in need of a good tracker for your local area, you can find a link to one of the best trackers here. The top five countries that have been hit the hardest by coronavirus so far have been the United States, Brazil, India, Russia, and Peru.

As global coronavirus cases to 13 million, the US is about to hit the 3 million mark for confirmed cases. Followed behind the US is Brazil with 1,668,589 million cases, and then India with 742,417 cases, Russia with almost 700,000 cases, and Peru with just over 300,000 cases. Many countries are still ramping up testing regimes, and we can expect that some of the countries that don't have good health infrastructure may also be harboring unknown amounts of COVID-19 cases among the population.

It should also be noted that while total confirmed cases is about to reach 13 million, 544,722 have died.

Important Coronavirus Information:

Everyone may not get the second coronavirus stimulus check, here's why

New virus carried by pigs found, and it has global pandemic potential

Here's Dr. Fauci's new grim update for the coronavirus in the US

Here's exactly what is needed for a coronavirus vaccine to be approved

These are 8 ways masks won't protect you and others from coronavirus

WHO dropped this utterly grave warning to the public about coronavirus

Coronavirus causes infected human cells to grow something really gross

Dr. Fauci has pleaded that everyone doesn't do this one activity

House approves extension of coronavirus small business loan deadline

Bill Gates partly lays blame of coronavirus spread at Facebook's feet

There might not be a second coronavirus stimulus check, and here's why

Here's how much you may get with the second coronavirus stimulus check

Scientists confirm a new and more infectious strain of coronavirus

This is when the second coronavirus stimulus package will be ready

This interactive coronavirus map shows the riskiest travel locations

Here's another 5 dangerous toxic coronavirus hand sanitizers to avoid

Coronavirus is causing these neurological symptoms in children

You won't believe how far coronavirus can spread by just breathing

Coronavirus may cause these diseases to jump from animals to humans

This is Dr. Fauci's new grisly update for the coronavirus in the US

Dr. Fauci gives important update on coronavirus vaccine development