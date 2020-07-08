flameTRENDING NOW: MSI CEO Charles Chiang has died after falling from a buildingflame

This country hit 300,000 coronavirus cases, lockdown lift planned soon

A country is has just hit 300,000 coronavirus cases, and is already beginning plans on lifting lockdown.

| Jul 8, 2020 at 6:02 am CDT

As a country in South America ticks over its total coronavirus cases to 300,000, plans are already being put in place for easing lockdown restrictions.

In the last 24 hours, Chile reported 2,400 new cases and of COVID-19, and 50 deaths. These new cases and deaths bring the total of coronavirus cases to (at the time of writing this) 301,019, and 6,434 deaths, respectively. Chile will be moving forward to ease lockdown restrictions and begin to slowly reopen the country as its coronavirus numbers over have been declining steadily over the last three weeks.

According to Chile's Health Minister, Enrique Paris, "We confirm an improvement that has been going on for 23 days." However, Paris does acknowledge that 80% of Chile's cases are in the capitol, which has 7.1 million people, and that 24% of tests taken in the capital are coming back positive. Even with restrictions being planned to be, Paris reminds authorities that they will still need to remain cautious and vigilant.

NEWS SOURCE:medicalxpress.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

