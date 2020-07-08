This country hit 300,000 coronavirus cases, lockdown lift planned soon

As a country in South America ticks over its total coronavirus cases to 300,000, plans are already being put in place for easing lockdown restrictions.

In the last 24 hours, Chile reported 2,400 new cases and of COVID-19, and 50 deaths. These new cases and deaths bring the total of coronavirus cases to (at the time of writing this) 301,019, and 6,434 deaths, respectively. Chile will be moving forward to ease lockdown restrictions and begin to slowly reopen the country as its coronavirus numbers over have been declining steadily over the last three weeks.

According to Chile's Health Minister, Enrique Paris, "We confirm an improvement that has been going on for 23 days." However, Paris does acknowledge that 80% of Chile's cases are in the capitol, which has 7.1 million people, and that 24% of tests taken in the capital are coming back positive. Even with restrictions being planned to be, Paris reminds authorities that they will still need to remain cautious and vigilant.

