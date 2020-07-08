Here's how to correctly wear your coronavirus mask and not what to do

Masks only protect your from coronavirus when they are worn correctly, here's the right way to use your mask.

With the coronavirus currently ravaging the United States, it's important that many people are correctly wearing their face mask. So, here's how to wear your coronavirus mask properly and things to avoid doing.

The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control have published recommendations for how face masks and coverings should be correctly used. To start off, you should not be wearing any dirty face masks, and this includes masks that have been worn for extended periods of time. It's also highly recommended that you wash your hands before picking up a clean cloth mask, as your hands may be contaminated.

Next, to put on your face mask correctly, use the loops either side of the mask and wrap them around your ears. Make sure the mask covers your nose and your mouth entirely, as the mask will be useless if it's only covering one. There should also be no open flaps for your mask, as it will severely reduce the effectiveness of its protection. If your mask has a wired side, make sure to place the wired side on your nose and press down on it, so it molds to your nose shape.

After you have completed your venture outside, make sure to remove your mask by the earloops, and immediately store it. The reason for having to remove the mask by the earloops is because the outside of the mask may be contaminated, which would then make your hands contaminated if you touch it. After removing the mask, be sure to wash your hands to eliminate any possible contamination.

Correct face mask use:

Wash hands before putting mask on Put mask on by holding the ear loops Make sure your nose, mouth and chin are completely covered Take off the mask by the ear loops so you don't possibly contaminate your hands Store mask immediately after you take it off Wash hands again after mask has been taken off

Common mask mistakes:

Wearing a mask that's too loose Not having your nose covered Touching the outside of your mask with your hands Taking the mask off when talking Wearing the same mask for too long

