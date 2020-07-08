CDC has issued a massive updated coronavirus warning for this activity

The CDC has issued out a bunch of new coronavirus guidelines you should know about.

As the United States still continues to battle the coronavirus, many people are getting fed up with having to stay indoors and isolate. So, what should you do to still be safe if you leave the house?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its guidelines on enhancing protection against the coronavirus. The CDC has taken to its website (found here) to post some guidelines for people to consider when venturing out of their house to a social gathering, or event. The CDC says that event planners should be collaborating with state and local health authorities to ensure the safety of participants at the event.

As for social gatherings, the CDC considers a gathering to be anything that is a planned or spontaneous event that is indoors, or outdoors and has a small or large number of people in attendance. Gatherings could be a concert, festival, conference, parade, wedding, or sporting event. The CDC says that the longer the gathering lasts for, and the more people who have attended increases the risk of COVID-19 spreading among the participants.

Concluding, the CDC states that the size of a gathering or event should fit within the guidelines of your state, territory, or tribal safety laws and regulations. For more information, check out the official CDC website guidelines here.

Guiding Principles:

A gathering refers to a planned or spontaneous event, indoors or outdoors, with a small number of people participating or a large number of people in attendance such as a community event or gathering, concert, festival, conference, parade, wedding, or sporting event.

The more people an individual interacts with at a gathering and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and COVID-19 spreading.

The higher the level of community transmission in the area that the gathering is being held, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spreading during a gathering.

The size of an event or gathering should be determined based on state, local, territorial or tribal safety laws and regulations.

