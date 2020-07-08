This is why everyone may not get the second coronavirus stimulus check

A second coronavirus stimulus check is currently in the works, but everyone may not get it and here's why.

If you have been out of the loop when it comes to the second coronavirus stimulus check, it was recently confirmed by President Trump that a second cash injection is on its way. But who will get it?

As previously mentioned, it wasn't too long ago that President Trump confirmed the second round of stimulus payments are on its way to struggling Americans. Unfortunately, Trump didn't confirm what that check would include, or who the money would specifically be going to. Recently, rumblings have been heard about the second coronavirus stimulus check being more specifically targeted to certain categories of Americans, instead of a widespread nation-wide cash injection.

This means that everyone who received the first stimulus payment may not be eligible to receive the second one. Right now, speculation is being made that the second round of stimulus payments will be more targeted towards struggling businesses, and now, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has alluding to that very thing. According to The Hill, McConnell said, "I think the people that have been hit the hardest are people who make about $40,000 or less. Many of them work in the hospitality industry ... That could well be a part of it."

Judging from what McConnell has said, it seems the second round of stimulus payments will be directed towards low-income earners, and perhaps even struggling businesses. McConnell also added, "I'll be unveiling something, which will be a starting place, in a few weeks. And we'll then be dealing with the administration and the Democrats and all the rest ... I think we will do something again. I think the country needs one last boost."

For anymore information regarding the second round of stimulus payments, check out this link here.

