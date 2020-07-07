Coronavirus death toll for US hits 130,000, here's the tracker

The United States has reached a new unfortunate milestone when it come to coronavirus deaths.

| Jul 7, 2020 at 4:32 am CDT

Another hard-to-read milestone has been reached by the United States in terms of coronavirus deaths across the nation.

Coronavirus death toll for US hits 130,000, here's the tracker

If you are yet to find a good online coronavirus tracker, Johns Hopkins University and Medicine has a widely used coronavirus tracker that is frequently referenced by several medical professionals. Unfortunately, this coronavirus tracker recorded that the United States has now passed 130,000 coronavirus deaths, and has confirmed (at the time of writing this) 2,936,077 cases of COVID-19.

The United States has easily been the hardest-hit country by the coronavirus so far, and as restrictions began to ease, the country has now seen a dangerous resurgence of the disease. Southern states such as Texas, Arizona, and Florida, in particular, are seeing massive surges in new case numbers, and unfortunately, it doesn't look like they will be slowing down anytime soon. Despite the surges of coronavirus, White House officials have said that the economy won't be going back into shutdown as it did back in March.

NEWS SOURCE:medicalxpress.com

