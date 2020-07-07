Want NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU now? You can have it... for $12,500
NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere A100 PCIe 4.0 card costs $12,500 -- debuts ahead of next-gen GeForce RTX cards.
If you're itching to own a next generation Ampere GPU right now, and simply can't wait until NVIDIA unveils its next-gen GeForce RTX 3000 series cards -- and have $12,500 burning a hole in your pocket, then you can buy an Ampere GPU right now.
NVIDIA is now selling its Ampere A100 PCIe 4.0 card through Server Factory, where it costs £8,299 excluding VAT -- adding that and we're looking at around £10,000. This converts to roughly $12,500 -- and as PC Gamer points out, if the Ampere A100 card is available in the UK you should be able to find it in the US for roughly the same price (without the wait for shipping).
But seriously, don't run out and buy it -- NVIDIA is about to launch their new Ampere GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards in the coming months, which you can read all about here. As for the crazy high-end Ampere A100 PCIe accelerator, you can read more about that here.
- Traversal coprocessor: We have had more leaks on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3000 series than any family of graphics cards before it, with an interesting "traversal coprocessor" on the new GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards. You can read more on that here.
- How fast is the GeForce RTX 3090? Freaking fast according to rumors, with 60-90% more performance than the current Turing-based flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. We could see this huge performance leap in ray tracing titles, but we'll have to wait a little while longer to see how much graphical power NVIDIA crams into these new cards. You can read more on those rumors here.
- Power hungry: As for power consumption, GA102 reportedly uses 230W -- while 24GB of GDDR6X (which we should see on the new Ampere-based TITAN RTX) consumes 60W of power. You can read more on that here.
- Production begins soon: NVIDIA is reportedly in the DVT (or Design Validation Test) range of its new GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards. Mass production reportedly kicks off in August 2020, with a media event, benchmarks, and more in September 2020 as I predicted many months ago. More on that here.
