China admits risk of another 'epidemic', and it's not coronavirus

Another deadly disease has emerged out of China, and now the country has admitted that they are at "epidemic" risk.

Over the weekend, reports started coming out of Chinese media outlets detailing a suspected case of the bubonic plague in the city of Baynnur in Inner Mongolia. If you don't know what the bubonic plague is, it was the disease that caused Black Death in the 14th century, which killed tens of millions of people across Europe, Asia and Africa. The state-run news outlet, Xinhua News Agency, spoke out about the suspected case of bubonic plague and said that the city has issued a level three warning for plague prevention that will extend until the end of the year.

The Bayannur local health commission also recently released a statement that wasn't included in our previous story about the bubonic plague. China Daily reports that, "At present, there is a risk of a human plague epidemic spreading in this city. The public should improve its self-protection awareness and ability, and report abnormal health conditions promptly." Before you begin to sigh in disappointment about another disease potentially taking over the world, you should know that there are effective means of treatment for the bubonic plague.

The World Health Organization says that common antibiotics such as streptomycin, gentamicin, doxycycline, or ciprofloxacin "can effectively cure the disease if they are delivered early."

