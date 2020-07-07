Here's how long coronavirus immunity is expected to last for

An immunologist has spoken out about how long coronavirus immunity is expected to last for.

The world is now slowly coming to terms with the coronavirus, but one question on everyone's mind is how long will immunity to the virus last for.

According to British immunologist, Danny Altmann, who is a professor of immunology at the Imperial College London, coronavirus immunity could be "short lived", and that individuals shouldn't rely on immunity alone to cope with the virus. Altmann spoke to CNBC this past Monday and said, "It's a very deceitful virus and immunity to it is very confusing and rather short-lived."

Altmann also touched on antibody immunity, saying that immunity to the coronavirus is rather "fragile", and that even if some people have developed antibodies, it doesn't mean that they will have them forever. Altmann says that antibodies may only last for "a few months, and then it might wane". The professor also states that at the current understanding of the virus that he wouldn't personally bet on immunity.

Here are some of the other statements Altmann made:

"Anybody who thinks that it has got more mild or gone away or that somehow the problem's going to solve itself is kidding themselves. It's still a very lethal virus, it still infects people very, very readily. And I think humanity isn't used to dealing with those realities."

"The devil is in the detail, vaccines aren't that easy. There's more than 100 in trial at the moment, and many things can go wrong along the way. I place no bets at the moment myself."

