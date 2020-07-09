These new Pixel 5 XL renders see Google rocking 3.5mm headphone jack

These new renders of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL look rad, include 3.5mm jack.

Google isn't far away from unveiling its new Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL smartphones, so new renders aren't a surprise before its big launch in the coming months.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The leaks tease that the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL don't look that different, with the Pixel 5 XL just being a "bigger" and probably beefier (battery, RAM possibly) version of the Pixel 5. This isn't a surprise, but the renders including a 3.5mm headphone jack is.

The new Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL renders have 3.5mm headphone jacks at the top, which would be a big surprise from Google. Inside, we should see the Pixel 5 using Qualcomm's more mid-range Snapdragon 765 while the higher-end Pixel 5 XL would be powered by the Snapdragon 865.

In the new renders, both of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL handsets have a dual-camera system, LED flash, and fingerprint sensor on the back. As for the size difference, we're looking at:

Pixel 5: 144.6 x 70.4 x 8mm

Pixel 5 XL: 153.8 x 74 mm x 8.5 mm

We should expect Google to introduce the new Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL smartphones in October or November, and shipment to customers not too long after that. Google will use Android 11 on the new smartphones, too.