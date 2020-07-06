Shadow Warrior 3 coming in 2021 with a hookshot-style grappling hook

It's officially happening: Shadow Warrior 3 is set to release in 2021 on consoles and PC, complete with a bunch of new additions, enemies, mechanics and more.

Today Devolver Digital and Flying Wild Hog announced Shadow Warrior 3 in the best way possible: With a fourth wall-breaking trailer with maximum Wang. The new sequel keeps the same authentic parkour-style first-person shoot-and-slash combat complete with quips, middle fingers, and raucous insults. But this time around Wang has some new tricks up his sleeves, including a grappling hook that's straight out of Link's arsenal. The hook will deliver some exciting new opportunities for traversal and swing-and-gun action.

Shadow Warrior 3 takes place in a kind of Neo-Japan that blends high-tech with ancient Japanese folklore. Wang will have special powers like a nifty kamehameha-like attack, and there's plenty of yokai lifted right out of old myths.

"We are beyond excited to bring Shadow Warrior fans a completely fresh experience, and we can't wait to show off the new features we have in store for them. We want to make sure that our fast-paced gunplay sequences, razor-sharp melee combat, and spectacular free-running movement, will get their adrenaline pumping and senses thumping," remarked Game Director Kuba Opoń.

"But we never forget Flying Wild Hog's roots and we hope that Shadow Warrior 3 will feel like a homecoming for those fans that have been with us since the beginning. And we can't wait to introduce new players to Lo Wang, our quick-witted hero with a tongue as sharp as his katana! Shadow Warrior 3 will see him face a threat so huge it may be too big even for him to handle!"

Shadow Warrior 3 is due out 2021 for PC and consoles. A full-on gameplay reveal will be shown during Devolver's special showcase on July 12 at 3PM EST. Check below for more info: