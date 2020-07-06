Shadow Warrior 3 coming in 2021 with a hookshot-style grappling hook
Lo Wang returns to break the fourth wall with middle fingers, grappling hooks, kamehamehas, and a brazen devil-may-care confidence.
It's officially happening: Shadow Warrior 3 is set to release in 2021 on consoles and PC, complete with a bunch of new additions, enemies, mechanics and more.
Today Devolver Digital and Flying Wild Hog announced Shadow Warrior 3 in the best way possible: With a fourth wall-breaking trailer with maximum Wang. The new sequel keeps the same authentic parkour-style first-person shoot-and-slash combat complete with quips, middle fingers, and raucous insults. But this time around Wang has some new tricks up his sleeves, including a grappling hook that's straight out of Link's arsenal. The hook will deliver some exciting new opportunities for traversal and swing-and-gun action.
Shadow Warrior 3 takes place in a kind of Neo-Japan that blends high-tech with ancient Japanese folklore. Wang will have special powers like a nifty kamehameha-like attack, and there's plenty of yokai lifted right out of old myths.
"We are beyond excited to bring Shadow Warrior fans a completely fresh experience, and we can't wait to show off the new features we have in store for them. We want to make sure that our fast-paced gunplay sequences, razor-sharp melee combat, and spectacular free-running movement, will get their adrenaline pumping and senses thumping," remarked Game Director Kuba Opoń.
"But we never forget Flying Wild Hog's roots and we hope that Shadow Warrior 3 will feel like a homecoming for those fans that have been with us since the beginning. And we can't wait to introduce new players to Lo Wang, our quick-witted hero with a tongue as sharp as his katana! Shadow Warrior 3 will see him face a threat so huge it may be too big even for him to handle!"
Shadow Warrior 3 is due out 2021 for PC and consoles. A full-on gameplay reveal will be shown during Devolver's special showcase on July 12 at 3PM EST. Check below for more info:
Shadow Warrior 3 launches the offbeat first-person shooter series to the next level with a seamless blend of fast-paced gunplay, razor-sharp melee combat, and a spectacular free-running movement system.
Fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison. Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon's egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to hold off the impending cataclysm.
BRING A KATANA TO A GUNFIGHT
Conduct a symphony of death with each encounter by mixing overwhelming firepower with devastatingly precise katana strikes as you dash in and around the demonic hordes.
FANCY FOOTWORK
Flow between nimble movement techniques including air dashes, wall running, double jumps, and the fancy new grappling hook busts your combat and movement options wide open in every battle.
EXECUTE THEN ANNIHILATE
Execute spectacular finishing moves to claim a piece of your conquered foe and unleash its powers back on the horde in a burst of unstoppable fury and powerful magic.
DYNAMIC COMBAT ARENAS
Each environment is lined with hazardous structures and devices that can be activated to add another layer of creative choice to the offensive strategy.
NEO FEUDAL JAPAN
Trek across a mythic Asian land infused with the magic and technology of ancient samurai, now overrun by the demonic yokai from Japanese folklore.
FUNNY BUSINESS
Brace for expertly delivered one-liners from Lo Wang, pointed banter with Zilla, and an intense thrillride of absurd predicaments on the way to turning doomsday into a new day.
