This coronavirus symptom can cause depression and there's no cure

By now, the symptoms the coronavirus can give you have most likely been drilled into your head, but if you didn't know, one of the most common symptoms for the coronavirus is the loss of sense of smell.

More accurately, the loss of a sense of smell is called anosmia, and at the moment, there isn't a specific cure for the phenomenon. Luckily, the vast majority of people who contract coronavirus eventually get their sense of smell to return by simply waiting anywhere between a couple of days to several months. Jean-Michel Maillard, the president of anosmie.org, a French group designed to help sufferers said, "According to the first numbers, around 80 percent of patients suffering from COVID-19 recover spontaneously in less than a month and often even faster, in eight to 10 days."

Unfortunately, not all of the people who develop anosmia spontaneously recover after a week, sometimes people can suffer for a couple of months, and even in some cases, they never recover. The psychological effects of anosmia can be quite difficult to live with as well, and a simple example of this is described by Maillard, "What I miss most is the smell of my son when I kiss him, the smell of my wife's body." Other things include enjoyable things such as eating food, and the utility of being able to smell something as fundamental as when the rubbish needs to be taken out.

Alain Corre, an ear, nose and throat specialist at the Hopital-Fondation Rothschild in Paris said "When people lose their sense of smell and don't get it back, we note a real change in the quality of life and a level of depression that is not insignificant. To be deprived of your sense of smell for a month, it's not serious. Two months, it starts to become a problem. But after six months, you're all alone under a bell jar. There's a psychological aspect to this which is very difficult to live with. You need to get help."

