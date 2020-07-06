Russia announces coronavirus deaths have now reached a new milestone

Russia has hit a new milestone when it comes to the amount of people who have died from the coronavirus.

Russia's government website stated on Saturday that the country has now amassed over 10,000 coronavirus deaths.

At the moment, Russia has confirmed at least 674,514 coronavirus cases, which makes it the third country in the world with the most cases of coronavirus. While the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus is ridiculously high, the daily infection rate has been falling steadily over the past month. What is also good news is that Russia's death toll number is considerably lower than other countries who have similar case counts.

It should be noted that Russia's death number found on the government website only takes into account cases where COVID-19 was the main cause of death. Contrasting to the governments death number, an official statistical agency has released a death statistic that is more than double the governments. This is because the agency uses a wider definition on the basis of World Health Organization recommendations, which counts deaths that a person had coronavirus, but the infection wasn't the main cause of death.

Last updated: Jul 6, 2020 at 05:05 am CDT