WHO claims its own office told them about the coronavirus, not China

| Jul 6, 2020 at 4:32 am CDT

The World Health Organization (WHO) has updated the story of the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, and specifically who notified the WHO about the virus's emergence in China.

According to the recently updated version of the events, the WHO has said that its own office in China was who notified the WHO about the coronavirus and not China itself. Back on April 20th, WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said throughout a press conference that the first report of the coronavirus had come from China, but didn't specify if that report had come from Chinese authorities or another source.

Now, an updated chronology has been published, which shines a light on the details of the report. According to the chronology, it was the WHO's own office on in China that notified its regional point of contact on December 31st about a case of "viral pneumonia". The WHO then asked Chinese authorities on two occasions (January 1st and January 2nd) for more information on these cases.

The Chinese authorities then provided information on January 3rd. WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said during a press conference on Friday that countries have 24-48 hours to verify an event and provide the WHO with follow up information in regards to the event and its nature. The WHO denies any complacency toward China.

Last updated: Jul 6, 2020 at 05:05 am CDT

