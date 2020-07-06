This state now has 200,000 coronavirus cases, and its 'worrisome'

A state in the US has passed 200,000 cases of coronavirus, and more cases are being found every day.

New coronavirus cases aren't slowing down anytime soon, and one state in particular is seeing surges that have been deemed "extremely worrisome".

Health officials in Florid have announced that the state has now tested positive more than 200,000 people since the pandemic began. The highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day was this past Saturday when more than 11,400 cases were penned down. Out of the 200,000+ cases, 43% of them were in the following three counties, Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach.

Speaking to ABC News, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, said that the increase in coronavirus cases can be attributed to the states reopening, and how people began socializing as if the virus didn't exist. Here's what Suarez said, "There's no doubt that when we reopened people started socializing as if the virus didn't exist... it's extremely worrisome." Suarez went on to say that the growth is exponential at this point, and that measures are being put in place to slow down the spread. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Sunday to CBS News, that people in Florida unfortunately "let their guard down around late May, early June."

Last updated: Jul 6, 2020 at 05:05 am CDT