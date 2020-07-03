It's now mandatory for people to wear coronavirus masks in this state

In one of the states where coronavirus cases are spiking, the governor of that state has now made it mandatory that everyone wears face coverings of some kind when in public.

That state is Texas, and the governor is Greg Abbot, who made the change this past Thursday, saying, "Wearing a face covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of COVID-19." Abbot emphasizes that the idea behind his executive order he has put through is to both protect Texans from each other, while also attempting to keep businesses open and running. Abbot also says that everyone must do their part, and this mandatory face covering is apart of that.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 175,039 cases of coronavirus in Texas, and 2,524 people have died from the virus. What is shocking is that 70,877 of those confirmed coronavirus cases have just been in the last two weeks, which really highlights the rate of the spread in Texas. Abbot said, "We have the ability to keep businesses open and move our economy forward so that Texans can continue to earn a paycheck, but it requires each of us to do our part to protect one another - and that means wearing a face covering in public spaces."

Important Coronavirus Information:

Everyone may not get the second coronavirus stimulus check, here's why

New virus carried by pigs found, and it has global pandemic potential

Here's Dr. Fauci's new grim update for the coronavirus in the US

Here's exactly what is needed for a coronavirus vaccine to be approved

These are 8 ways masks won't protect you and others from coronavirus

WHO dropped this utterly grave warning to the public about coronavirus

Coronavirus causes infected human cells to grow something really gross

Dr. Fauci has pleaded that everyone doesn't do this one activity

House approves extension of coronavirus small business loan deadline

Bill Gates partly lays blame of coronavirus spread at Facebook's feet

There might not be a second coronavirus stimulus check, and here's why

Here's how much you may get with the second coronavirus stimulus check