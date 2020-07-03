It's now mandatory for people to wear coronavirus masks in this state

In this state wear coronavirus cases are soaring its now mandatory for everyone to wear masks.

| Jul 3, 2020 at 4:34 am CDT

In one of the states where coronavirus cases are spiking, the governor of that state has now made it mandatory that everyone wears face coverings of some kind when in public.

It's now mandatory for people to wear coronavirus masks in this state

That state is Texas, and the governor is Greg Abbot, who made the change this past Thursday, saying, "Wearing a face covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of COVID-19." Abbot emphasizes that the idea behind his executive order he has put through is to both protect Texans from each other, while also attempting to keep businesses open and running. Abbot also says that everyone must do their part, and this mandatory face covering is apart of that.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 175,039 cases of coronavirus in Texas, and 2,524 people have died from the virus. What is shocking is that 70,877 of those confirmed coronavirus cases have just been in the last two weeks, which really highlights the rate of the spread in Texas. Abbot said, "We have the ability to keep businesses open and move our economy forward so that Texans can continue to earn a paycheck, but it requires each of us to do our part to protect one another - and that means wearing a face covering in public spaces."

NEWS SOURCE:nbcnews.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

