Next coronavirus stimulus check to be more than $1,200, here's why

There has been quite a lot of discussions in regard to the second round of coronavirus stimulus checks being rolled out to Americans, but now we can expect that the next cash injection will be bigger than the last.

According to a recent interview with President Trump, who spoke to Fox Business, the second round of coronavirus stimulus payments should be larger than the first payment of $1,200. The President stated, "I support actually larger numbers than the Democrats, but it's got to be done properly. I want the money getting to people to be larger so they can spend it. I want the money to get there quickly and in a non-complicated fashion." Trump has now openly supported the decision to roll out a second coronavirus check to Americans twice now, the first time can be viewed here.

Trump expresses that the second round of coronavirus relief payments will need to be "done properly", and one of the ways that it will be done properly is to "create an incentive for work". From this statement, we can gather that the next coronavirus relief payment will be tied into getting people back out there looking for jobs, and participating in the re-sparking of the United States economy. Fox Business states that Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that phase four stimulus package would be approved before Congress goes on its August recess.

