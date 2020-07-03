Avoid coronavirus infection by not traveling to these three locations

These are the three locations to avoid traveling to if you don't want to get coronavirus.

July 4th holiday celebrations aren't that far away, and with so many people cooped up inside their homes for such a long time, many people are going to want to get a change of scenery.

The United States is slowly beginning to reopen, and as the July 4th holiday approaches, many people who are willing to roll the dice for picking up a coronavirus infection throughout their travels need to know the most dangerous places to avoid. That is why scientists, researchers, and public health experts have created an interactive map that shows the risk level for each location across the United States.

The map, which can be found here, identifies the current coronavirus situation in any particular state, and assesses the risk that a person would take if they decided to travel there. Looking at the map, we can see that risk levels range from green to red, green being a low-risk location, and red being the high-risk location. The map indicates that the top three riskiest places someone can travel to are Arizona, Florida, and South Carolina.

