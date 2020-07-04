Corsair's iCUE RGB syncs up with Hyper Scape and reacts as you play

Corsair and Ubisoft let you create your own video game lightshow that'd make Daft Punk proud.

Corsair's RGB iCUE dynamic lighting software just got an update to support Ubisoft's new Hyper Scape battle royale game. With the latest software version, gamers can sync up their iCUE RGB devices with Hyper Scape to create some scintillating radiance that matches gameplay in real-time. The result is an immersive and chaotic experience that just adds to the thrill.

Hyper Scape is already pretty stylish and colorful so the iCUE integration is definitely welcome. The free-to-play battle royale hasn't released yet, but Ubisoft is holding technical beta tests and you can get in by watching an approve Twitch stream (check Dr. Lupo for a quick invite).

Supported iCUE devices include:

Corsair explains the gist of iCUE: "Turn your entire setup into an extension of the game with iCUE game integrations, as your RGB lighting dynamically reacts to in-game events and takes the action beyond your screen."