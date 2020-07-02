This is Tom Hanks' battle plan for everyone to fight the coronavirus

Tom Hanks has said what he wishes everyone would do to fight off the coronavirus pandemic.

| Jul 2, 2020 at 2:32 am CDT

If you didn't know, actor Tom Hanks was one of the many people around the world who contracted the coronavirus, and now Hanks has voiced what he thinks everyone should do to fight off the pandemic.

This is Tom Hanks' battle plan for everyone to fight the coronavirus 01 | TweakTown.com

Hanks wasn't alone in contracting the coronavirus, his wife Rita Wilson also managed to pick up the virus as well. Luckily, both of them managed to get back to full health, and now Hanks has begun to discuss the current events surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. Hanks said to People, "There's really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow. Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands. Those things are so simple, so easy."

Hanks went on to criticize anyone who can't follow the simple steps of wearing a mask, socially distancing, and washing hands regularly. Hanks even went as far to say, "If anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things - I just think shame on you. Don't be a prick, get on with it, do your part. It's very basic. If you're driving a car, you don't go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians." So, there you have it, folks, Hanks is by no means a scientist, but if you don't like listening to scientists, at least listen to a man that was once stranded on an island with nothing but a volleyball. Oh, and also a coronavirus survivor.

people.com

