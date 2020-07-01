California blasts through its highest daily coronavirus case record

Officials have said that California is feeling the brute force of the coronavirus as the state has reported breaking its highest daily coronavirus count.

Governor Gavin Newsom said this past Monday that hospitalizations in the state have increased by 43% over a two-week period. As for intensive care unit (ICU) in hospitals, Newsom says that hospitals have seen a 37% increase in patients being brought to the ICU in the same two-week period. Los Angeles is the epicenter of the virus at the moment, and as a result of the recent uptick in cases all beaches have been ordered closed for the 4th of July weekend.

Los Angeles Country health officials have reported that 1 in 140 people are infected with COVID-19 in California, and previous data suggested that 1 in 400 people had COVID-19 before this recent spike. Dr. Christina Ghaly, the county's director of health services said, "We are seeing an increase in transmission. We're seeing more people get sick and go into the hospital. This is very much a change in the trajectory of the epidemic over the past several days. It's a change for the worse and a cause for concern."

At the moment, 230,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in California alone, and just over 6,000 have died.

Important Coronavirus Information:

Dr. Fauci drops optimistic yet grounding coronavirus vaccine warning

WHO collapses entire coronavirus spread narrative with this statement

This blood type might mean you'll get a more severe coronavirus case

Police-like face shields could replace typical coronavirus face masks

WHO has some horrible news about the global coronavirus situation

Trump to reignite his best political weapon amid coronavirus concerns

Don't miss the coronavirus stimulus check cutoff, get your $1,200 here

US Senator accuses China of Western coronavirus vaccine 'sabotage'

Here's the key to stopping the second coronavirus wave, says study

Second coronavirus stimulus check update, here's when and how much

This is why we were told masks were ineffective against coronavirus

This is how and why a second coronavirus wave hasn't hit yet

$4,000 stimulus checks are being rolled out to Americans in this area

This country is secretly giving its people a coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus infection found to be 80 times bigger than original number

This major study has confirmed the most common coronavirus symptoms

Coronavirus vaccine to arrive 'before the end of the year', says Trump

This coronavirus stimulus plan may give you $4,000 for fun and travel

3 new coronavirus symptoms officially added to the list, here they are

People are able to claim $10,200 in unemployment benefits, here's how