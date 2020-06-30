New Crash Bandicoot won't have microtransactions

The latest Crash Bandicoot won't be monetized with microtransaction purchases, game developer Toys for Bob confirms.

Contrary to popular belief, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time won't have piecemeal in-game purchases. "We're seeing confusion about MTX in Crash Bandicoot 4 and want to be crystal clear: There are no microtransactions in Crash 4. As a bonus, the Totally Tubular skins are included in all digital versions of the game," the game's developer Toys for Bob said on Twitter.

The game's Microsoft Store listing says Crash 4 "offers in-app purchases," and considering it's an Activision game, everyone immediately thought the worst. After all, Activision added microtransactions into the Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled after it was launched. But also remember in-app purchases aren't just limited to microtransactions. This includes macrotransactions too, which are basically expansions and paid post-launch content.

So if Crash 4 doesn't have mTX, it'll have MTX (macrotransactions), which pretty much confirms we'll get some sort of premium post-launch DLC.

This is an easy mix-up that anyone could make.

Activision makes billions every year from monetization and was the #2 top-earning games company in 2019 in mTX revenues with $3.36 billion.

Activision loves monetization and has infused some of its singleplayer-driven games with mTX in an effort to tap that market as well. But on the whole, it sticks to adding mTX into live games in order to properly monetize engagement. The company isn't alone, though: Everyone is chasing this kind of business model. Analyst firm Newzoo predicts microtransactions will generate $117 billion in 2020 alone.