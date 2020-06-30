CDPR: You can play Cyberpunk 2077 in 'Grand Theft Auto Mode'

CDPR on Cyberpunk 2077: if you want to 'go on a rampage and have no remorse', then you have that option.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 30, 2020 at 2:20 am CDT

Cyberpunk 2077 is going to have a myriad of play styles, but one of the most imporitant thing will be for those who want to play CD PROJEKT RED's epic RPG like a chaotic GTA-style game.

CDPR: You can play Cyberpunk 2077 in 'Grand Theft Auto Mode'
CDPR: You can play Cyberpunk 2077 in 'Grand Theft Auto Mode' 04 | TweakTown.com
CDPR: You can play Cyberpunk 2077 in 'Grand Theft Auto Mode' 06 | TweakTown.com
CDPR: You can play Cyberpunk 2077 in 'Grand Theft Auto Mode' 05 | TweakTown.com
CDPR: You can play Cyberpunk 2077 in 'Grand Theft Auto Mode' 03 | TweakTown.com
CDPR: You can play Cyberpunk 2077 in 'Grand Theft Auto Mode' 02 | TweakTown.com

You'll have that option according to Cyberpunk 2077 level designer Max Pears, who in a recent interview with PCGamesN said: "If you want to go out on a rampage and have no remorse, then you have got the option, and that's fine with us".

But... you probably won't want to do that, with Pears adding: "However, once you start to play the missions and see the amount of options you have. I think that will make players stop and think a little bit before doing something reckless. We've seen a lot of people default to that 'GTA mode' and then after a little bit they realise how many things are different and adjust how they play".

CDPR: You can play Cyberpunk 2077 in 'Grand Theft Auto Mode' 03 | TweakTown.comCDPR: You can play Cyberpunk 2077 in 'Grand Theft Auto Mode' 04 | TweakTown.com
CDPR: You can play Cyberpunk 2077 in 'Grand Theft Auto Mode' 05 | TweakTown.comCDPR: You can play Cyberpunk 2077 in 'Grand Theft Auto Mode' 06 | TweakTown.com

Cyberpunk 2077 was in the headlines recently, with NVIDIA detailing that it would have ray tracing and DLSS 2.0 technology at launch. You can read more about that here, while Cyberpunk 2077 itself has a new release date of November 19, 2020.

You can even pet the cat in Cyberpunk 2077, too -- and then there's the recent and huge 25-minute gameplay video of Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on November 19, 2020.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, pcgamesn.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

