CDPR: You can play Cyberpunk 2077 in 'Grand Theft Auto Mode'

CDPR on Cyberpunk 2077: if you want to 'go on a rampage and have no remorse', then you have that option.

Cyberpunk 2077 is going to have a myriad of play styles, but one of the most imporitant thing will be for those who want to play CD PROJEKT RED's epic RPG like a chaotic GTA-style game.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

You'll have that option according to Cyberpunk 2077 level designer Max Pears, who in a recent interview with PCGamesN said: "If you want to go out on a rampage and have no remorse, then you have got the option, and that's fine with us".

But... you probably won't want to do that, with Pears adding: "However, once you start to play the missions and see the amount of options you have. I think that will make players stop and think a little bit before doing something reckless. We've seen a lot of people default to that 'GTA mode' and then after a little bit they realise how many things are different and adjust how they play".

Cyberpunk 2077 was in the headlines recently, with NVIDIA detailing that it would have ray tracing and DLSS 2.0 technology at launch. You can read more about that here, while Cyberpunk 2077 itself has a new release date of November 19, 2020.

You can even pet the cat in Cyberpunk 2077, too -- and then there's the recent and huge 25-minute gameplay video of Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on November 19, 2020.