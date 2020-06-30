Former CDC director just dropped this terrifying coronavirus warning
The former CDC director has dropped an extremely terrifying warning in regards to the coronavirus outbreak.
The former director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has given quite a grim warning about the current state of the coronavirus.
Tom Frieden, who was the former CDC director, recently sat down with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday to discuss the current state of the coronavirus in the United States. Frieden said that the reason some states are seeing spikes in coronavirus cases is not simply due to increased testing, but because of how "the virus has the upper hand". Frieden also went onto acknowledge that another factor would be that many people are tired of being isolated. However, Frieden reminded everyone that "the virus is not tired of making us sick."
On top of that, Frieden noted that the reason some states are seeing spikes in cases is due to them reducing restrictions prematurely. Here's what he said, "If you open when cases are still increasing, as many states did, it's like leaning into a left hook. You're going to get hit hard. And that's what's happening." Some government officials have attributed to the recent spike in coronavirus cases to more testing, but Frieden states that he has "100 percent certainty" that there is a true rise because of the increased amount of positive tests. Frieden concluded his talk by saying the numbers we are seeing now are "just the tip of the iceberg".
Important Coronavirus Information:
Dr. Fauci drops optimistic yet grounding coronavirus vaccine warning
WHO collapses entire coronavirus spread narrative with this statement
This blood type might mean you'll get a more severe coronavirus case
Police-like face shields could replace typical coronavirus face masks
WHO has some horrible news about the global coronavirus situation
Trump to reignite his best political weapon amid coronavirus concerns
Don't miss the coronavirus stimulus check cutoff, get your $1,200 here
US Senator accuses China of Western coronavirus vaccine 'sabotage'
Here's the key to stopping the second coronavirus wave, says study
Second coronavirus stimulus check update, here's when and how much
This is why we were told masks were ineffective against coronavirus
This is how and why a second coronavirus wave hasn't hit yet
$4,000 stimulus checks are being rolled out to American's in this area
This country is secretly giving its people a coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus infection found to be 80 times bigger than original number
This major study has confirmed the most common coronavirus symptoms
Coronavirus vaccine to arrive 'before the end of the year', says Trump
This coronavirus stimulus plan may give you $4,000 for fun and travel
3 new coronavirus symptoms officially added to the list, here they are
People are able to claim $10,200 in unemployment benefits, here's how
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Best Buy's 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro deal shaves $200 off
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Everyone may not get the second coronavirus stimulus check, here's why