Former CDC director just dropped this terrifying coronavirus warning

The former director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has given quite a grim warning about the current state of the coronavirus.

Tom Frieden, who was the former CDC director, recently sat down with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday to discuss the current state of the coronavirus in the United States. Frieden said that the reason some states are seeing spikes in coronavirus cases is not simply due to increased testing, but because of how "the virus has the upper hand". Frieden also went onto acknowledge that another factor would be that many people are tired of being isolated. However, Frieden reminded everyone that "the virus is not tired of making us sick."

On top of that, Frieden noted that the reason some states are seeing spikes in cases is due to them reducing restrictions prematurely. Here's what he said, "If you open when cases are still increasing, as many states did, it's like leaning into a left hook. You're going to get hit hard. And that's what's happening." Some government officials have attributed to the recent spike in coronavirus cases to more testing, but Frieden states that he has "100 percent certainty" that there is a true rise because of the increased amount of positive tests. Frieden concluded his talk by saying the numbers we are seeing now are "just the tip of the iceberg".

