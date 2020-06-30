Dr. Fauci reveals the biggest problem with the coronavirus vaccine

Even if we develop an effective coronavirus vaccine, this would still be the biggest issue we'd have to tackle.

The scientific community has all their cylinders firing towards the development of a coronavirus vaccine, but what is their biggest problem?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has spoken to CNN about the progress surrounding the coronavirus vaccine, and what issues we can expect. Throughout the interview, Fauci was asked what kind of effectiveness can we expect from the coronavirus vaccine, and he answered that he would settle for a vaccine that was 70-75% effective as this would "bring you to herd immunity level." For those that don't know what herd immunity is, its when the majority of a population is immune to a specific disease, making the spread unlikely.

The main problem with achieving herd immunity is getting 70-75% of American's to actually take the vaccine. Fauci explains that it's "unlikely" that the US will be able to stop the outbreak if 30% of the population refused to take the vaccine. Here's what he said, "That's one of the reasons why we have to make sure we engage the community as we're doing now to get ... people to understand that we are doing everything we can to show that it's safe and effective and that it's good [for] them as individuals and society to take the vaccine".

According to a CNN survey from May, it was found that around a third of American's would not try and get the vaccine even if it was widely available to them. So, it seems that this could be the biggest problem for the vaccine, even if we had an effective one available.

Fauci also said, "Even if you do everything right and you do everything on time, there's no guarantee you're going to have an effective vaccine. So when we talk about having a vaccine that might be available in December or January, that's assuming that the vaccine is actually effective".

The current roadmap for a coronavirus vaccine is sitting at the end of 2020 to around the start of 2021.

