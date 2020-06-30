FBI drops grave warning about coronavirus antibody tests
The FBI has dropped a grave warning about coronavirus antibody testing kits.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released a warning in regards to people being wary about coronavirus antibody testing kits.
According to the warning, which was published on the FBI website, the FBI recommends that the public should be skeptical about potential fraud schemes related to antibody tests for COVID-19. The FBI explains that people are promoting and marketing fake coronavirus antibody tests in attempt to steal Social Security numbers, health insurance information, Medicare/private health insurance, and personal information.
The scammed information would then be used as identify theft, which could possibly see some individuals encountering issues financially. The FBI recommends that people check the FDA's website for an updated list of approved antibody testing companies, and for the public to be aware of companies claiming they are FDA verified when they are not. In the entirety of this article, I have provided everything else the FBI recommends the public. Be safe out there.
The FBI warns the public to be aware of the following potential indicators of fraudulent activity:
- Claims of FDA approval for antibody testing that cannot be verified
- Advertisements for antibody testing through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online, or from unsolicited/unknown sources
- Marketers offering "free" COVID-19 antibody tests or providing incentives for undergoing testing
- Individuals contacting you in person, phone, or email to tell you the government or government officials require you to take a COVID-19 antibody test
- Practitioners offering to perform antibody tests for cash
FBI recommendations:
- Checking the FDA's website (fda.gov) for an updated list of approved antibody tests and testing companies
- Consulting your primary care physician before undergoing any at-home antibody tests
- Using a known laboratory approved by your health insurance company to provide the antibody testing
- Not sharing your personal or health information to anyone other than known and trusted medical professionals
- Checking your medical bills and insurance explanation of benefits (EOBs) for any suspicious claims and promptly reporting any errors to your health insurance provider
- Following guidance and recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other trusted medical professionals
