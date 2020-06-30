FBI drops grave warning about coronavirus antibody tests

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released a warning in regards to people being wary about coronavirus antibody testing kits.

According to the warning, which was published on the FBI website, the FBI recommends that the public should be skeptical about potential fraud schemes related to antibody tests for COVID-19. The FBI explains that people are promoting and marketing fake coronavirus antibody tests in attempt to steal Social Security numbers, health insurance information, Medicare/private health insurance, and personal information.

The scammed information would then be used as identify theft, which could possibly see some individuals encountering issues financially. The FBI recommends that people check the FDA's website for an updated list of approved antibody testing companies, and for the public to be aware of companies claiming they are FDA verified when they are not. In the entirety of this article, I have provided everything else the FBI recommends the public. Be safe out there.

The FBI warns the public to be aware of the following potential indicators of fraudulent activity:

Claims of FDA approval for antibody testing that cannot be verified

Advertisements for antibody testing through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online, or from unsolicited/unknown sources

Marketers offering "free" COVID-19 antibody tests or providing incentives for undergoing testing

Individuals contacting you in person, phone, or email to tell you the government or government officials require you to take a COVID-19 antibody test

Practitioners offering to perform antibody tests for cash

FBI recommendations:

Checking the FDA's website (fda.gov) for an updated list of approved antibody tests and testing companies

Consulting your primary care physician before undergoing any at-home antibody tests

Using a known laboratory approved by your health insurance company to provide the antibody testing

Not sharing your personal or health information to anyone other than known and trusted medical professionals

Checking your medical bills and insurance explanation of benefits (EOBs) for any suspicious claims and promptly reporting any errors to your health insurance provider

Following guidance and recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other trusted medical professionals

Important Coronavirus Information:

Dr. Fauci drops optimistic yet grounding coronavirus vaccine warning

WHO collapses entire coronavirus spread narrative with this statement

This blood type might mean you'll get a more severe coronavirus case

Police-like face shields could replace typical coronavirus face masks

WHO has some horrible news about the global coronavirus situation

Trump to reignite his best political weapon amid coronavirus concerns

Don't miss the coronavirus stimulus check cutoff, get your $1,200 here

US Senator accuses China of Western coronavirus vaccine 'sabotage'

Here's the key to stopping the second coronavirus wave, says study

Second coronavirus stimulus check update, here's when and how much

This is why we were told masks were ineffective against coronavirus

This is how and why a second coronavirus wave hasn't hit yet

$4,000 stimulus checks are being rolled out to American's in this area

This country is secretly giving its people a coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus infection found to be 80 times bigger than original number

This major study has confirmed the most common coronavirus symptoms

Coronavirus vaccine to arrive 'before the end of the year', says Trump

This coronavirus stimulus plan may give you $4,000 for fun and travel

3 new coronavirus symptoms officially added to the list, here they are

People are able to claim $10,200 in unemployment benefits, here's how