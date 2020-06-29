AMD's next-gen Ryzen 5000 APU series rumor: refreshed Vega GPU

AMD's next-gen Cezanne APUs (Ryzen 5000 series) could feature refreshed Vega GPU graphics.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 29, 2020 at 9:34 pm CDT

AMD is set to launch its next-gen Ryzen 5000 series APUs in 2021, which will reportedly rock "refreshed Vega graphics" according to the latest rumors.

AMD's next-gen Ryzen 5000 APU series rumor: refreshed Vega GPU 01 | TweakTown.com

This means that APUs from AMD will be behind the kick ass work the company is doing in CPUs and GPUs, with the codename Cezanne APU featuring Zen 3 CPU cores, but GCN-based Vega GPU cores.

AMD is expected to launch the Cezanne APUs as the Ryzen 5000G, Ryzen 5000H, and Ryzen 5000U series processors sometime in 2021. Cezanne will be the successor to Renoir, which shook the laptop market up earlier this year -- and more so in 2021.

Cezanne APUs should mark the final refresh of the Vega graphics line, before it shifts over from GCN to RDNA (and then RDNA 2, and so on). The final nail in the Vega coffin is nearly here, and we're going to be in 2021 at the earliest before that happens.

Buy at Amazon

XFX RX 5700 Xt Thicc III Ultra (Rx-57XT8TBD8)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$419.99
$419.99$409.99$419.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/29/2020 at 8:12 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, tweaktown.com, igorslab.de
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.