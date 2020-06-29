AMD's next-gen Ryzen 5000 APU series rumor: refreshed Vega GPU

AMD is set to launch its next-gen Ryzen 5000 series APUs in 2021, which will reportedly rock "refreshed Vega graphics" according to the latest rumors.

This means that APUs from AMD will be behind the kick ass work the company is doing in CPUs and GPUs, with the codename Cezanne APU featuring Zen 3 CPU cores, but GCN-based Vega GPU cores.

AMD is expected to launch the Cezanne APUs as the Ryzen 5000G, Ryzen 5000H, and Ryzen 5000U series processors sometime in 2021. Cezanne will be the successor to Renoir, which shook the laptop market up earlier this year -- and more so in 2021.

Cezanne APUs should mark the final refresh of the Vega graphics line, before it shifts over from GCN to RDNA (and then RDNA 2, and so on). The final nail in the Vega coffin is nearly here, and we're going to be in 2021 at the earliest before that happens.