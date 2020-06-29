Sahara dust cloud hits Florida as coronavirus cases continue to spike

A dust cloud is about to hit the southeastern part of the United States where coronavirus cases are spiking.

The United States weather service has warned that a dust cloud is moving towards the southeastern part of the U.S.

According to the National Weather Service, a large dust cloud is moving towards the southeastern part of the United States, and is expected to severely impact Florida in particular. It's expected that the dust cloud will reduce the overall air quality, visibility, and cause hazy skies. According to experts who spoke to NBC News, people with respiratory illnesses such as coronavirus may see their current conditions aggravated due to the dust particles.

Since the cloud is hitting Florida the hardest, many experts are concerned that the dust cloud could cause extreme strain on hospitals that are already under heavy load. At the time of writing this, Florida's intensive-care unit availability is at about 24 percent, with over 141,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida. Gregory Wellenius, a professor of environmental health at the Boston University School of Public Health, told NBC News said that there could be a link between air pollution and COVID-19 symptoms.

Here's what Wellenius said, "Things like the wildfire season, hurricane season and extreme weather events, including this dust storm, may be magnified this year because resources are already stretched thin. Just because we're in a pandemic world doesn't mean that other hazards that we tend to worry about aren't happening."

It's recommended to keep windows and doors closed while the dust cloud is present. It's expected that by Monday, the majority of the dust cloud would have passed.

Important Coronavirus Information:

Dr. Fauci drops optimistic yet grounding coronavirus vaccine warning

WHO collapses entire coronavirus spread narrative with this statement

This blood type might mean you'll get a more severe coronavirus case

Police-like face shields could replace typical coronavirus face masks

WHO has some horrible news about the global coronavirus situation

Trump to reignite his best political weapon amid coronavirus concerns

Don't miss the coronavirus stimulus check cutoff, get your $1,200 here

US Senator accuses China of Western coronavirus vaccine 'sabotage'

Here's the key to stopping the second coronavirus wave, says study

Second coronavirus stimulus check update, here's when and how much

This is why we were told masks were ineffective against coronavirus

This is how and why a second coronavirus wave hasn't hit yet

$4,000 stimulus checks are being rolled out to American's in this area

This country is secretly giving its people a coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus infection found to be 80 times bigger than original number

This major study has confirmed the most common coronavirus symptoms

Coronavirus vaccine to arrive 'before the end of the year', says Trump

This coronavirus stimulus plan may give you $4,000 for fun and travel

3 new coronavirus symptoms officially added to the list, here they are

People are able to claim $10,200 in unemployment benefits, here's how

Last updated: Jun 29, 2020 at 09:37 am CDT